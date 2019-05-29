Lockheed sees 4,600 F-35 sales over program life

Lockheed Martin (LMT) expects to sell over 4,600 F-35s over its program life, CEO Marillyn Hewson said at the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference.

The company is on track to reduce F-35 flight hour costs to $25K from $35K and expenses by 15% over three years.

Poland, Spain, Romania and Slovakia are also among potential buyers.

Regarding the U.S. defense budget, Hewson said her understanding is that there is "good, positive dialogue" on spending and doesn't see a top line impact if there is a continuing budget resolution, as opposed to a budget.

