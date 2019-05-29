Altus Midstream acquires stake in Permian Highway Pipeline for $161M

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) says it has exercised its option to acquire a 26.7% equity interest in the Permian Highway Pipeline for $161M.

ALTM says exercising its option in advance of the September deadline minimizes financing charges, which reduces capital requirements by ~$8M vs. previous 2019 guidance.

Permian Highway Pipeline is a $2.1B long-haul pipeline that is expected to have 2.1B cf/day of natural gas transportation capacity from the Waha area of Pecos County, Tex., to the Katy, Tex., area, with connections to Texas Gulf Coast and other markets.