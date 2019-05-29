Australia drags Sony into court over digital game refunds

Australian regulators have started Federal Court proceedings against Sony (SNE -1.9% ), alleging the company misled customers of its PlayStation store.

The Australian Competition & Consumer Commission says Sony Europe consistently told customers it wouldn't refund games (even if faulty) if they had already been downloaded from the store, or if 14 days had elapsed since purchase.

That violates Australian laws on refund/repair/replacement that the ACCC says apply to digital purchases as well as physical ones: "Consumers who buy digital products online have exactly the same rights as they would at a physical store," it says.

The ACCC also objected to refunds being given in store credit rather than original payment.