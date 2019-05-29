Total to talk with Algeria over plans for Anadarko assets, CEO says

Total (TOT -1.6% ) CEO Patrick Pouyanne says the company will meet Algerian authorities for talks over its plans to buy Anadarko's (APC -0.5% ) assets in the country but is not worried by earlier reports that the government would block the deal.

APC assets representing ~3B barrels of reserves resources to be acquired for $8.8B "are plainly at the heart of our growth strategy focused on our strengths," the CEO tells shareholders at TOT's annual meeting in Paris.

Pouyanne also says the deal will strengthen TOT's position as number two in global liquefied natural gas and that it will not harm the company's shareholder return policy - "I would even say the opposite because this acquisition will generate a positive net cash flow from 2020, even if the price oil is less than $50/bbl."

Meanwhile, Reuters reports Algeria's government could take months to decide if TOT can buy APC's assets as officials focus on the political transition following last month's ousting of Pres. Bouteflika.