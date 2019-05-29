Dick's skids on tariff uncertainty

Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) is down 5.59% after showing off a post-earnings gain in the premarket session.
Investors may be latching on to the disclosure by Dick's management on a conference call that the 25% tariff instituted by the U.S. earlier this month was not factored directly into its full-year guidance issued today (although it is cautious with sales expectations).
Related stocks taking a hit today off the Dick's print and a couple of other retail earnings disappointments include Foot Locker (FL -3.4%), Hibbett Sports (HIBB -4.9%) and Big Five Sporting Goods (BGFV -5.7%).
