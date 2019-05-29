Stock declines steepen

Stocks fall to session lows at noon trading, as energy, health care, and consumer discretionary sectors pull down the most.

The Nasdaq and the S&P 500 fall 1.2% , and the Dow sinks 1.4% .

The fall in equity markets began earlier amidst continuing concern over the U.S.-China trade war.

All 11 of the S&P 500 industry sectors light up red, with energy (-1.7%), health care (-1.6%), and consumer discretionary (-1.4%) falling the most. The sectors that fell the least are utilities (-0.4%) and materials (-0.7%).

Crude oil falls 3.7% to $56.95 per barrel; gold rises 0.4% to $1,282.60 per ounce.

Investors turn to the safety of government paper. The 10-year Treasury rally continues, pushing yield down almost 6 basis points to 2.212%.