Solar, onshore wind costs seen falling below all fossil fuels - report

Electricity generated by onshore wind and solar photovoltaic technologies will become consistently cheaper over the next year than from any fossil fuel source, according to a new report from the International Renewable Energy Agency.

The global weighted average cost of electricity generated by concentrated solar power tumbled by 26% last year from a year earlier, while bioenegy fell by 14%, solar PV and onshore wind by 13%, hydropower by 12% and geothermal and offshore wind by 1%, according to the report.

At the start of last year, IRENA forecast the global average cost of electricity could fall to less than $0.049/kWh for onshore wind and $0.055/kWh for solar PV by 2020.

"A year later, the potential value for onshore wind in 2020 has dropped a further 8% to $0.045/kWh, while that of solar PV has dropped 13% to $0.048/kWh," the report says.

