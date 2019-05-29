Vegas Strip revenue falls 4% in April

Casinos in Nevada reported that gaming win revenue fell 1.8% in April to $936M.

Revenue on the Las Vegas Strip was down 3.5% during the month to $482M, while downtown Las Vegas gaming win was up 2.1% to $62M.

Total slots revenue was flat at $659M during the month off a win percentage of 7.0%.

Games and tables revenue was down 5.8% to $278M off a win percentage of 13.8%. Roulette win was down 23.5% and Craps wins fell off 12.2%.

Nevada-related casino stocks: Caesars Entertainment(CZR +0.2% ), MGM Resorts (MGM -1.2% ), BoydGaming (BYD -1.4% ), Wynn Resorts (WYNN -0.6% ), Caesars Entertainment (CZR +0.2% ), Las Vegas Sands (LVS -0.6% ), Full House Resorts (FLL +1.8% ) and Red Rock Resorts (RRR -1.7% ).

Related ETF: BJK.