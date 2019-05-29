Canadian Solar secures company's largest-ever solar panel supply deal

Canadian Solar (CSIQ -1.4% ) says it signed a PV module supply agreement with EDF Renewables (OTCPK:ECIFF) to deliver 1,800 MW of high efficiency poly solar modules for projects in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

CSIQ says the five-year deal is the company's largest single module supply agreement in its history and is an anchor of its 3-plus GW of forward committed contracts in the North American market through 2023.

CSIQ says the deal includes its BiHiKu bifacial enhanced wafer and HiKu enhanced wafer modules.