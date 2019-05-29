J&J down 6% on Oklahoma opioid litigation

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ -5.5% ) is down on 30% higher volume in apparent reaction to the state of Oklahoma's court case against the company over its role in the opioid epidemic there. The trial began yesterday. Today, the father of a university football player who died from an opioid overdose will testify.

State AG Mike Hunter alleges that J&J, Purdue Pharma LP and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries employed deceptive marketing campaigns that downplayed the risks of opioid painkillers while overstating their benefits. He further declares that J&J's actions created an oversupply of the addictive medications creating a public nuisance that will cost the state $12.7B - 17.5B over the next 20 -30 years to clean up.

Purdue has already settled the matter by agreeing to pay $270M. Teva followed suit by agreeing to disgorge $85M. J&J is the sole defendant.