Morgan Stanley says U.S. yield curve signals downturn

Morgan Stanley calculates that an adjusted yield curve -- that takes into account quantitative easing and tightening -- has been inverted for the past six months.

On that basis, the bond markets started flashing warning signs in December, before the U.S.-China trade tensions worsened in the past couple of months.

“Get ready for more potential growth disappointments even with a trade deal,” Morgan Stanley strategists, led by Mike Wilson, wrote in a May 28 report.

They point to a number of soft U.S. economic reports that lagged consensus estimates last week, including durable goods, capital spending, and PMIs.

The adjusted yield curve may also warn that stock volatility is poised to rise, the strategists write, saying they see U.S. equity market volatility "likely to pick up significantly over the next 6 months."

