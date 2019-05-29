Nio hits new low after BAML downgrade

Nio (NIO -7.4% ) slides after Bank of America Merrill Lynch lowers the Chinese EV automaker to an Underperform rating from Neutral and takes its price objective down to $3.

"We expect ES8 and ES6 orders to be weak mainly on EV purchase subsidy cut," warns BAML. Analyst John Murphy and team forecast 2019 shipments of 27K for Nio and 2020 shipments of 40K.

Looking ahead, more competition from Tesla and a potential capital raise are seen as 2020 headwinds.

Nio hit a post-IPO low of $3.66 earlier in the session.