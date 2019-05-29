Bain raising new $1B tech fund - report

Bain Capital is raising a new $1B technology fund to be used for buyouts and late-stage minority investments, CNBC reports.

Bain Capital Tech Opportunities will target equity investments mainly in enterprise software and cybersecurity, in the $50M-$200M range, according to the report, as well as eyeing smaller acquisitions.

The private-equity firm looks to use its expertise in international scouting and portfolio-company partnering to find companies valued under $500M that have annual recurring revenue of $30M-$100M.

Those investments haven't quite been a fit for Bain's P-E funds or for Bain Capital Ventures (focused on seed and earlier-stage investments).