Array Bio's Braftovi + Mektovi shows survival benefit in late-stage melanoma study

Updated results from a Phase 3 clinical trial, COLUMBUS, evaluating Array BioPharma's (ARRY -2.7% ) BRAFTOVI (encorafenib) + MEKTOVI (binimetinib) in patients with BRAF mutation-positive advanced melanoma showed a survival benefit. The data will be presented at ASCO on June 3.

Median overall survival (OS) was 33.6 months for the combo compared to 16.9 months for Roche's (OTCQX:RHHBY) Zelboraf (vemurafenib) with 39% less risk of death (hazard ratio = 0.61).

Median progression-free survival (PFS) for the duo was 14.9 months versus 7.3 months for vemurafenib with 48% less risk of progression (hazard ratio = 0.52).

The FDA approved the combo for BRAF-positive melanoma in June 2018. The European nod came three months later.