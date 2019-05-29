Designer Brands Q1 2020 Earnings Preview

Designer Brands (NYSE:DBI) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 30th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.42 (+7.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $874.91M (+23.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, dbi has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward.