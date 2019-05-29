Tech Data Q1 2020 Earnings Preview

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 30th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.97 (+7.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $8.45B (-1.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, tecd has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward.