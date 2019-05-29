Gap Q1 2020 Earnings Preview

Gap (NYSE:GPS) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 30th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.32 (-23.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.78B (flat Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, gps has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 12 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 10 downward.

