Exxon shareholders retain status quo for CEO-chairman roles

Exxon Mobil (XOM -0.8% ) shareholders reject a proposal that would have split the roles of the CEO and chairman.

Some shareholders had backed the proposal after XOM was allowed by the SEC to remove a climate change proposal from its proxy ballot, but it won just 41% of the vote at the company's annual meeting today in Dallas.

Proxy advisors ISS and Glass Lewis had advised investors to split the two jobs.

Shareholders also defeated measures that urged the board to create a special committee on climate change, report the risks of climate change at XOM's U.S. Gulf Coast chemical plants, and report political contributions and lobbying.