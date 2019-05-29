Yext Q1 2020 Earnings Preview

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 30th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.10 (+9.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $66.72M (+30.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 1 year, yext has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward.