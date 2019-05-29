Brookfield aims to raise $1B to invest in low-income areas - Bloomberg

Brookfield Asset Management's (BAM -0.7% ) New York-based real estate unit is starting a fund that would take advantage of new tax breaks available to investors in low-income U.S. communities, Bloomberg reports, citing people familiar with the matter.

It's planning to invest in six projects in designated opportunity zones, including residential developments in Brooklyn and the Bronx and a shopping center in Connecticut, according to the people.

Although the tax breaks are part of President Trump's 2017 tax reform package, opportunity-zone fundraising has been slow as investors waited for more complete details on how the incentives would work.

Last month, the Treasury Department released a set of guidelines that cleared up much of the uncertainty.