Healthcare 

European advisory group backs Univar's Cufence for Wilson's disease

About: Bausch Health Companie... (BHC)

The European Medicines Agency's advisory group CHMP has adopted a positive opinion recommending approval for Univar BV's Cufence (trientine dihydrochloride) for the treatment of Wilson's disease, a rare inherited disorder caused by buildup of copper in the body. The active ingredient in Cufence removes copper from the body by forming a stable complex that is eliminated in the urine.

A final decision from the European Commission usually takes ~60 days.

Wilson's disease-related tickers: Pfizer (PFE -0.6%), Bausch Health Companies (BHC -2.7%), Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA -1.4%)

