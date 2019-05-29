European advisory group backs Univar's Cufence for Wilson's disease

The European Medicines Agency's advisory group CHMP has adopted a positive opinion recommending approval for Univar BV's Cufence (trientine dihydrochloride) for the treatment of Wilson's disease, a rare inherited disorder caused by buildup of copper in the body. The active ingredient in Cufence removes copper from the body by forming a stable complex that is eliminated in the urine.

A final decision from the European Commission usually takes ~60 days.