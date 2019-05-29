Frackers even less popular than when oil was at $10 - Bloomberg's Denning

The energy E&P sector's predilections for production and spending are to blame for their deep unpopularity with investors, according to Bloomberg's Liam Denning.

Frackers have shown a remarkable ability in recent years to do more with less, but "it is their very success in this regard - along with skewing rewards to management - that has made them unpopular," Denning writes.

Energy stocks now account for a shade above 5% of the S&P 500, slightly less even than in early 1999, when oil prices had collapsed and the tech bubble was racing toward its peak.

"The pace of drilling in the Permian Basin may have eased off somewhat, but with an estimated inventory of eight months' worth of uncompleted wells, fracking has not," Denning writes.

Last summer's rally in oil sparked a surge in E&P spending, and although the sector mostly recommitted itself rhetorically to discipline on Q1 earnings calls, Denning notes it also outspent cash flow in the quarter.

Lack of faith in the E&P sector's ability to sustainably generat and return cash flow extends to the debt markets, with high-yield bonds for the group now yielding ~8.5%.

