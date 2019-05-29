América Móvil urges regulator to split up Televisa

In comments to Mexico's telecom regulator, América Móvil (AMX +2.4% ) argues that Grupo Televisa (TV +1.5% ) should be split up.

Measures taken to date haven't been effective in preventing effects on content platforms, América Móvil tells IFT, and so the regulator should take a number of measures, mainly including dividing broadcast, production and content sales and operations dedicated to selling publicity -- in part to avoid double subsidies.

It also urges IFT to require Televisa to divest its Sky stake; eliminate entrance barriers to TV concessions; improve access to infrastructure, channels and content; and make TV channels available on all technological platforms for free at the same quality.

Source: Bloomberg