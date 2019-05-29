Bitauto Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Bitauto (NYSE:BITA) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 30th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.18 (+38.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $368.34M (+6.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, bita has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.