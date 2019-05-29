Canadian Solar Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 30th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.57 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $468.25M (-67.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, CSIQ has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.

