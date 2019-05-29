Sanderson Farms Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, May 30th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.77 (-3.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $843.36M (+3.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, SAFM has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward.