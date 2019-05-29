Ulta Beauty Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 30th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.07 (+16.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.74B (+13.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ulta has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 18 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 5 downward.