Zscaler Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, May 30th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.01 (+150.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $74.92M (+52.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 1 year, zs has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 13 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 0 downward.