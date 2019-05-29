The Cooper Companies Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, May 30th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.77 (-3.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $655M (+3.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, coo has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 15 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 4 downward.