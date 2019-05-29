Citigroup also sees trading revenue down QTD

Citigroup's (C -0.3% ) trading revenue has declined quarter-to-date, CEO Michael Corbat said, echoing JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon's comments that its trading business fell in the first two months of Q2.

Trade conflicts, the U.K.'s upcoming exit from the European Union, and increased tension between the U.S. and Iran have hurt market sentiment in recent weeks, Corbat said.

He declined to give any numbers about the company's performance, but said that CFO Mark Mason will provide more details in coming weeks.

By contrast, Dimon said JPMorgan's trading revenue is down 4%-5% during the first two months of the quarter, though the final month of the quarter could change that.

Nevertheless, Citi's Corbat sees the firm continuing to increase its market share.

“We’ll go up and down with the market. But I would expect that we should either match, or, probably more importantly, outperform over time," he said.