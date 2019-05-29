Williams-Sonoma Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 30th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.69 (+3.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.23B (+2.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, wsm has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 9 downward.