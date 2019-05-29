Twitter offers live video hosting with guests

Twitter (TWTR -1.2% ) has updated its live video function, offering users the chance to host live video with guests.

Starting today users can invite up to three people to be guests on a live video; those guests can be heard by all viewers, and can drop off at any time.

"We’ve learned how valuable the audio experience is for people to discuss topics they care about, because when you can chat live together, it’s more fun!" the company says in its blog post.