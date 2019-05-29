KKR mulls taking German publisher Axel Springer private - Bloomberg

KKR (KKR -1.5% ) is in talks with Axel Springer SE's (OTC:AXELF) founding family regarding a potential bid to take the German publisher private, Bloomberg reports, citing a person with knowledge of the matter.

An offer for the company that publishes Germany's most popular tabloid Bild could be made in coming weeks.

The discussions come as Axel Springer's shares have declined 26% in Frankfurt trading over the past year, resulting in a market value of ~EUR 4.9B ($5.4B).

The Springer foundation and members of the family hold a majority stake in Axel Springer.

