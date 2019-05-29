Vedanta's KCM Unit Said to Attract Kazakh, Chinese Interest - Bloomberg

Eurasian Resources and China Non-Ferrous Metals (or CNMC), which already have copper assets in Zambia and Congo, expressed their interest in buying Konkola Copper Mines, in case the Zambian government seizes it from Vedanta Resources (VEDL -0.5% ).

CNMC has reportedly offered to spend $2.5B on development.

The Zambian govt said “Many companies” are interested in taking over Konkola Copper Mines.

The company valued the assets at $1.6B in its last annual report

State-owned ZCCM Investments that owns 20.6% in the mine, asked the Lusaka High Court to liquidate the company, as it hasn’t met the conditions of its license.

