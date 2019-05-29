Glu Mobile, WWE release mobile game worldwide

Glu Mobile (GLUU -0.9% ) and World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE -2.5% ) have rolled out mobile game WWE Universe on the App Store and Google Play.

The game was developed by the same studio as Glu's Tap Sports Baseball, and lets players build rosters from a selection of more than 240 WWE stars.

The two companies had entered a deal in 2017 with hopes to release a mobile game in 2018.

"We expect this game to expand our user reach globally, bolster our sports genre portfolio, and deliver year round results as a solid growth game," says Glu CEO Nick Earl.