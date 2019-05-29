Chaparral Energy +12% after lifting Q2 production outlook

Chaparral Energy (CHAP +12.4% ) surges after saying its production has surpassed 28K boe/day and guiding Q2 output above the high end of its previous outlook for 26K-27.5K boe/day.

CHAP also announced average 30-day initial production results for its 11 single-mile Foraker wells of 1,357 boe/day (48% oil) with the average capital cost per well for the Foraker test continuing to track below estimates of $4.4M.

CHAP also reports continued strong results from the single-mile, three-well partial section Denali spacing test, with average 30-day IP results of 1,290 boe/day.