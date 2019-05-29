Boeing still confident after Canada changed rules to allow Lockheed jet bid

Boeing (NYSE:BA) is surprised the Canadian government softened the rules of a C$15B-C$19B competition for new fighter jets to allow Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) to submit a bid, but believes it still has a chance, says the BA official in charge of trying to sell the F-18 Super Hornet jet to Canada.

The government said earlier this month that it would drop a clause stipulating that bidders to supply 88 jets must offer a legally binding guarantee to give Canadian businesses 100% of the value of the deal in economic benefits; the original clause would have excluded LMT's F-35 fighter, the plane the Canadian air force wants.

"We feel like we can put a very compelling offer on the table even with this change," the Boeing rep said today at a defense and security conference in Ottawa.