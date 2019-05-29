A.O. Smith -4% as short-seller unveils new report

A.O. Smith (AOS -4% ) slumps to its lows of the year after short-seller J Capital Research issuing its second negative report on the company this month.

"Contrary to AOS statements to the market, China sales are declining sharply, and inventory is continuing to build in the channels," J Capital says, adding that AOS provided only "half-truths and omissions" in response to its initial May 16 report.

"A.O. Smith does not actually have access to the $539M that reportedly sits in China," the initial report stated.