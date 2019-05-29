Falcon Minerals raised to Buy at Stifel on valuation

Falcon Minerals (FLMN +0.1% ) is upgraded to Buy from Hold with a $10 price target at Stifel, citing the stock's underperformance over the last 30 days, falling 17% vs. a 6% average drop for its peers and 7% lower crude oil prices.

Earlier this month, three additional Hook Ranch wells were permitted following the one highlighted with FLMN's Q1 earnings, which Stifel analyst Tim Howard believes offers visibility into Hook Ranch production and FLMN's benefit from a 22% net royalty interest.