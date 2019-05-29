Hamilton Lane rises after boosting dividend; fiscal Q4 misses

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) rose 0.7% after boosting its quarterly dividend to 27.5 cents per class A share of common stock from its previous dividend of 21.25 cents.

Fiscal Q4 adjusted EPS of 36 cents declined from 58 cents in the year-ago quarter and missed the consensus estimate of 40 cents.

Q4 adjusted EBITDA of $31.3M fell 34% Y/Y, with adjusted EBITDA margin falling to 47% from 61% in the year-ago quarter.

Q4 total revenue of $67.0M fell 14% Y/Y and was just shy of average analyst estimate of $67.2M.

Q4 management and advisory fees of $57.9M rose 19% Y/Y.

Total assets under management/advisement of $483.6B at March 31, 2019 increased from $468.8B at Dec. 31, 2018; AUM of $61.1B at Q4-end rose from $58.8B at Q3-end.

