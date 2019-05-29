FDIC-insured institutions Q1 net income rises 8.7%

Commercial banks and savings institutions insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. reported aggregate net income of $60.7B in Q1 2019, up 8.7% Y/Y, mainly attributable to a 6% increase in net interest income to $139.3B.

Q1 total loan and lease balances rose 4.1% Y/Y, compared with 4.4% Y/Y growth in Q4 2018; commercial and industrial loans increased by $37.7B, or 1.7%, while credit card balances declined by $43.5B, or 4.8% Y/Y.

Asset quality remained stable with the amount of loan that were 90 days or more past due or in nonaccrual status up 0.5% during the quarter; the average noncurrent loan rate remained unchanged from the previous quarter (0.99%).

The number of banks on the "Problem Bank List" declined by one, from 60 to 59, the lowest number since Q1 2007.