Ratepayers' bid for representation in PG&E bankruptcy nixed by judge

A California bankruptcy judge late yesterday rejected a consumer group's proposal to appoint a committee to represent PG&E's (PCG -3.6% ) millions of ratepayers in the utility's Chapter 11 proceedings.

The judge ruled ratepayers are not creditors and do not need separate representation apart from the official committee of unsecured creditors or the official committee of tort claimants.

Official committee status would have entitled ratepayers to hire professionals and to send the bill to PG&E; in addition to its own lawyers and advisers, PG&E in bankruptcy is required to pay for lawyers and advisers for other official committees.