Crude oil, energy stocks end off session lows; gas-exposed names buck losses

Energy stocks bounced alongside crude oil prices to close with losses but well off the day's worst levels, as MPLX reportedly told shippers it expects to restart the Ozark oil pipeline on Friday.

Major flooding in the Midwest has interfered with crude oil flows from the main U.S. storage hub in Cushing, Okla., providing at least some support for oil prices.

Natural gas E&P names bucked the losses, as record heat in the southeastern U.S. boosted air conditioning use and raised power plants' demand for the fuel: CHK +10.3% , SWN +5.2% , RRC +4.2% , AR +3.2% .

