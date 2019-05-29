Tilly's -6% after light outlook

Tilly's (NYSE:TLYS) reports comparable sales rose 2.4% in Q1.

E-commerce sales accounted for just over 15% of total sales during the quarter after shooting up 30% Y/Y. Comparable sales in brick-and-mortar stores were down 1.4%.

Gross margin fell 90 bps to 27.4% of sales, primarily due to an 80 bp increase in distribution costs from higher e-commerce shipping costs and a 70 bp decrease in product margins due to higher total markdowns.

Operating income churned up was $0.1M vs. $1.3M a year ago.

Looking ahead, Tilly's expects revenue of $154M to $159M vs. $159M consensus and EPS $0.17 to $0.23 vs. $0.26 consensus.

Shares of Tilly's are down 6.40% in AH trading.

