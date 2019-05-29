Veeva +5.8% as Q1 produces beat-and-raise amid strong profit growth

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) is up 5.8% after hours after beating consensus with its Q1 earnings and guiding above high-end estimates for the current quarter.

Revenues grew 25%, with subscription services revenues increasing 27%.

Operating income rose 49% on a non-GAAP basis, to $93.5M; net income rose 53% to $78.7M.

“Our outperformance in Veeva Commercial Cloud and Veeva Vault allowed us to post another strong quarter of growth and profitability,” says CFO Tim Cabral.

For Q2, it's guiding to revenues of $259M-$260M (above consensus for $249.7M), operating income of $94M-$95M, and EPS of $0.48-$0.49 (above consensus for $0.46).

For the full year, it sees revenues of $1.045B-$1.05B (vs. consensus for $1.03B), operating income of $385M-$390M, and EPS of $2.01-$2.03 (vs. consensus for $1.92).

Conference call to come at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Previously: Veeva Systems EPS beats by $0.05, beats on revenue (May. 29 2019)

Press release