PVH -4% after warning on Q2 softness

PVH (NYSE:PVH) is on watch after reporting largely in-line Q1 results and lowering its full-year guidance amid what it calls a "challenging" global retail environment.

CEO update: "Looking ahead, the volatile and challenging macroeconomic backdrop has continued into the second quarter, with particular softness across the U.S. and China retail landscape. Additionally, further volatility in foreign exchange rates is expected to pressure our full year earnings per share by an incremental $0.10 compared to our prior expectations. As such, we believe it is prudent to factor this into our updated full year earnings outlook."

The company now sees full-year revenue growth of +3% vs +4% prior view.

PVH is down 3.86% in AH trading after shedding 6.28% during the regular session amid a brutal day for the apparel sector.

Previously: Phillips-Van Heusen EPS beats by $0.01, misses on revenue (May 29)