Stocks, bond yields extend losses but steadied by late bounce

Stocks were slammed again on continued fears of a slowing world economy exacerbated by the U.S.-China trade dispute.

But a late bounce helped the S&P 500 benchmark trim losses to 0.7% and reclaim its 200-day moving average (2,776) after falling below the level during the day.

No S&P 500 sector finished higher, but materials (-0.1%) and financials (-0.1%) finished just below their flatlines, while the utilities (-1.3%) and real estate (-1.2%) groups underperformed.

Trade tensions between the world's two biggest economies showed little sign of abating as Chinese newspapers warned that the government could use rare earth elements to retaliate against the U.S.

"There is increasingly heated rhetoric regarding trade, and if we are not careful we end up in a trade war that will definitely slow economic growth and possibly push us into recession," says CRFA chief investment strategist Sam Stovall.

The same concerns played out in the bond market, as the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield hit its lowest point since September 2017 and the three-month yield at one point during the day was 14 bps higher than the benchmark 10-year yield.

Demand for U.S. Treasurys did wane a bit, and the two-year yield wound up finishing 4 bps lower at 2.08% while the 10-year ended down 3 bps at 2.23%.

WTI crude oil also pared earlier sharp losses, settling -0.6% to $58.81/bbl.