Palo Alto Networks -5.1% after Q3 beat, in-line guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) is 5.1% lower after posting its Q3 earnings, where it topped expectations and provided in-line guidance for its fourth quarter.

Revenues grew 28%, and non-GAAP net income rose to $130.1M from $100M a year ago.

GAAP net loss was narrowed to $20.2M from a loss of $40.4M last year.

Revenue breakout (adjusted for adoption of ASC 606): Product, $278.4M (up 27.6%); Subscription and support, $448.2M (up 28.2%).

For Q4, it's guiding to revenue of $795M-$805M (Y/Y growth of 21-22%) and EPS of $1.41-$1.42.

The company confirmed earlier reports that it's acquiring Israel's Twistlock as well as PureSec, a serverless security company. It says the acquisitions will serve to extend its Prisma cloud security strategy.

