Elon Musk pushes the accelerator on deliveries

Another e-mail has leaked out of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) and made its way to Electrek.

"While our demand is strong, we have a lot of vehicle deliveries to catch up to in order to have a successful quarter," stated Musk to employees. He also said that he plans to start holding calls with delivery teams every two days in order to know what is needed to accelerate the rate of deliveries.

Tesla closed the day with a modest 0.64% gain to $189.86. The recent low for shares was $185.04.