U.S. crude supply fell 5.3M barrels last week, API says

The American Petroleum Institute reportedly shows a draw of 5.26M barrels of oil for the week ending May 24, following a 2.4M-barrel build in the previous week.

Gasoline inventories reportedly show a build of 2.71M barrels and distillate inventories show a build of 2.14M barrels, while Cushing inventories had a draw of 170K barrels.

WTI crude recently traded at $59.07/bbl, above the $58.81 Nymex settlement price.

